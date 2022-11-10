Romanian developer One United gets third major construction permit in two weeks
Nov 10, 2022
Romanian developer One United gets third major construction permit in two weeks.
Romanian real estate development and investment firm One United Properties (BVB: ONE) received the green light for the first phase of the One Lake Club residential project, an investment in the central-northern part of Bucharest close to Tei Lake. The second phase already has the permits since (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]