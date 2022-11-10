Exim Bank US commits USD 3 bln financing for Romania’s nuke plant expansion

Exim Bank US commits USD 3 bln financing for Romania’s nuke plant expansion. Exim Bank US, the export credit agency of the United States, announced on November 9 the issuance of letters of interest regarding potential financing totalling over USD 3 bln for the expansion project (two new reactors) at Romania’s sole nuclear plant Cernavoda (Cernavoda NPP), operated by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]