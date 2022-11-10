 
November 10, 2022

Exim Bank US commits USD 3 bln financing for Romania’s nuke plant expansion
Exim Bank US, the export credit agency of the United States, announced on November 9 the issuance of letters of interest regarding potential financing totalling over USD 3 bln for the expansion project (two new reactors) at Romania’s sole nuclear plant Cernavoda (Cernavoda NPP), operated by (...)

European Commission Lifts Romania's 2022 Economic Growth Forecast To 5.8% In 2022 Romania’s economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2022, as compared to a 3.9% growth rate projected in July, the European Commission (EC) said in its Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast report released on Friday (Nov 11).

Chimcomplex Announces Launch Of Public Offering To Purchase One Million Own Shares Chimcomplex, the leading producer and supplier of vital chemical substances in the region, is launching a public offering for the purchase of one million own shares, respectively 0.32% of the share capital, and the total price offered nears RON23 (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Revenue Up 47% YoY To RON361.7M In Jan-Sept 2022 Romanian pharmaceutical manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) said in a stock market report on Friday that it ended the first nine months of 2022 with sales revenue of RON361.7 million, up 47% on the year.

French, German and Bulgarian ambassadors to commemorate Armistice Day in Bucharest on Saturday The French, German and Bulgarian ambassadors to Romania will commemorate on Saturday Armistice Day in Bucharest’s Pro Patria cemetery, the French diplomatic mission informs. The event will take place in the German military square of the cemetery and will see French ambassador Laurence Auer, (...)

Day of Veterans from the Theatres of Operations: Authorities pay tribute and honour combat veterans Training and acquisitions are still key directions when it comes to the Romanian Army, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday at a ceremony celebrating combat veterans. “The importance of a defensive capacity is more important than ever in this period, when Russia’s unprovoked and (...)

Zimmer Biomet Opens Its First Romanian Office In Sema Parc Zimmer Biomet, an American medical device company, is opening an office in Romania where it plans to hire at least 25 people in the first year of activity and has announced investments of EUR3.5 million in 2023.

PM Ciuca: We are keeping the price of electricity for household consumers of 0.68 lei up to 100 KWh The Government will approve an emergency ordinance that will keep the electricity price for household consumers at 0.68 lei for those who consume up to 100 kWh per month, 0.80 lei for those who consume between 100 and 255 kWh per month, and those consumers who exceed the 255 Kwh... The post PM (...)

 


