CBRE: The private rented sector, a new business segment in CEE

CBRE: The private rented sector, a new business segment in CEE. Homeowner rather than renter? A new asset class in CEE helps make a decision: the Private Rented Sector The notorious fact that citizens in CEE countries are first and foremost owners rather than renters, is about to change. The unprecedented increase in residential prices coupled with current (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]