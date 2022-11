Benvenuti Expects to End 2022 with 10% Higher Turnover YOY

Benvenuti Expects to End 2022 with 10% Higher Turnover YOY. 2022 has been a good year for footwear retailer Benvenuti, with sales expected to top 2019 level, of RON132 million, by around 10%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]