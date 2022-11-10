Forty Management sold out the residential segment of Central District Viitorului 134, one month before completion

Forty Management sold out the residential segment of Central District Viitorului 134, one month before completion. The gross development value of the project is €13 million Forty Management's fifth consecutive project sold out before handover The first green building in Bucharest that fulfils requirements of the new nZEB standard Mixed-use development combining real estate development with urban art (...)