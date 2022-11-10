2Performant post a 23.7 million lei turnover in the first nine months of 2022, up 43%



2Performant (BVB: 2P), a technology company and the leader of the affiliate marketing market in Romania, post a turnover of 23.7 million lei in the first nine months of the year, up 43% compared to the same period last year. The net result, the recorded loss, was 1.3 million lei... The post (...)