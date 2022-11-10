Carbochim Reports RON1.3M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2022, from RON47,000 in Year-Earlier Period

Carbochim Reports RON1.3M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2022, from RON47,000 in Year-Earlier Period. Carbochim Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s largest professional abrasives producer, indirectly controlled by businessman Iulian Dascalu, owner of Iulius Group, posted RON1.35 million profit in the first nine months of 2022, from just RON45,323 in the same period of last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]