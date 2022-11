GfK: Romania Ranks 31st Among the 42 European Countries by Purchasing Power

GfK: Romania Ranks 31st Among the 42 European Countries by Purchasing Power. Romania comes 31st in a ranking of the 42 European countries in terms of purchasing power, with an average of EUR8,017/capita in 2022, representing 49% of the European average, reveals a GfK survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]