We as Web: Offices in six Romanian cities and Chișinău, 3.3 million Euro turnover in the first semester



We as Web: Offices in six Romanian cities and Chișinău, 3.3 million Euro turnover in the first semester.

We as Web, a software development company and complete digital services provider, has grown its presence in six cities in the country, expanded in Moldova, in Chisinau, and ended the first semester with a turnover of 3.3 million Euros. “This year, we took the first step across borders and (...)