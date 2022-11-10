Romania’s per capita purchasing power, 51% below European average - GfK report

Romania has a per capita purchasing power of EUR 8,017 this year, which puts the country 51% below the European average of EUR 16,344, GfK said in its Purchasing Power Europe 2022 study. Romania thus ranks 31st among the 42 nations included in the report, just behind Hungary (30th with an (...)