President Iohannis to attend Paris Peace Forum

President Iohannis to attend Paris Peace Forum. Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the 5th edition of the Paris Peace Forum on Friday and Saturday at Brongniart Palace. According to the Presidential Administration, the motto of the event is “Riding out the multicrisis” and debates there will focus on worsening climate (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]