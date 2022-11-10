Bucharest Stock Exchange Celebrates 140 Years Since Founding Of Romania's First Stock Exchange

Bucharest Stock Exchange Celebrates 140 Years Since Founding Of Romania's First Stock Exchange. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), a fundamental institution for the capital market, is celebrating 140 years since the founding of Romania's first stock exchange. On the 1st of December 1882, the stock and commodity exchange began trading in Romania following a High Royal Decree issued by King