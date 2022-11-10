Bucharest National Opera and Israeli Opera Tel Aviv sign strategic partnership

Bucharest National Opera and Israeli Opera Tel Aviv sign strategic partnership. Daniel Jinga, general manager of the Bucharest National Opera and Zach Granit, general director of the Israeli Opera Tel Aviv - Yaffo, signed a strategic partnership between the two national institutions. The collaboration memorandum involves a creative partnership through which the two (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]