Romania to be in Schengen in a month’s time, social democratic leader says

Romania to be in Schengen in a month’s time, social democratic leader says. The president of the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, recently said that Romania will be welcomed into the Schengen area within a month’s time. The PSD leader also said that it would be unfair for the current members to keep Romania out. Schengen is an area comprising 22 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]