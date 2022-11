Asking Rental Prices for New Apartments in Bucharest Up 7% in Q3 over Q2



The asking rental prices for new apartments in Bucharest continued their upward trend in the third quarter of this year, compared with the same period last year, a survey by Premier Estate Management and Imobiliare.ro shows.