OTP Bank Romania Posts RON15M Loss in Jan-Sep

OTP Bank Romania Posts RON15M Loss in Jan-Sep. OTP Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of Hungary’s largest banking group posted RON15 million loss in the first three quarters of 2022, largely due to the increase in total provisions to RON151 million, RON58 million of which set aside in the third quarter, the group’s report says, which (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]