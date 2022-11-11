Romanian court rules that 10,000ha of forest, including protected land, was illegally ‘restituted’

Romanian court rules that 10,000ha of forest, including protected land, was illegally ‘restituted’. Hunedoara Court in Romania decided, after a 13-year trial, that the “restitution” of vast areas of land in Retezat mountains (10,000 ha of forest), in 2006, to the alleged heirs of the Kendeffy family was carried out with the breach of the law, Adevarul reported. The trial of the most (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]