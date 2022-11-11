OTP Bank Romania reports losses in Jan-Sep, amid loan loss provisioning

OTP Bank Romania reports losses in Jan-Sep, amid loan loss provisioning. In contrast to the performances of larger banks operating in Romania, the local subsidiary of the Hungarian financial group OTP, OTP Bank Romania, announced a RON 15 mln (EUR 3 mln) loss for the first nine months of 2022. The result was caused by the increase in total provisions to RON 151 mln, (...)