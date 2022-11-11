OTP Bank Romania reports losses in Jan-Sep, amid loan loss provisioning
Nov 11, 2022
In contrast to the performances of larger banks operating in Romania, the local subsidiary of the Hungarian financial group OTP, OTP Bank Romania, announced a RON 15 mln (EUR 3 mln) loss for the first nine months of 2022. The result was caused by the increase in total provisions to RON 151 mln, (...)
