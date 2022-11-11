Telekom Romania Mobile reports 13.3% YoY rise in subscription base and strong profits

Telekom Romania Mobile reports 13.3% YoY rise in subscription base and strong profits. Telekom Mobile announced its subscription base reached 4.08 mln prepaid and postpaid customers, up 13.3% compared to September 30, 2021, which is equivalent to 390,000 net additions during this year so far, of which 141,000 in Q3 alone. "It has been a nine-month rally in a complicated context (...)