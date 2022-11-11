Israeli Villar Group develops high-tech logistics parks in Romania under EUR 50 mln plan

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange-listed Villar Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Israel, announced plans to invest EUR 50 mln in developing high-tech logistics parks in Romania. The company says it already has under development 100,000 sqm of prime logistics space in strategic (...)