Romanian PM sees 2023 budget planning passed by Parliament by mid-December

Romanian PM sees 2023 budget planning passed by Parliament by mid-December. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca assured that the budget planning for next year would be approved in Parliament by mid-December. He also explained why it was not completed already, as he had previously promised. "I know that [...] we previously promised to have the budget planning as soon as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]