Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The office rents in Bucharest, although increasing this year are still among the lowest in Europe, thus attracting new IT&C companies.

The office rents in Bucharest are among the lowest both at regional and continental levels, an aspect which, along with the workforce availability and the competitive salary costs, represents a major point of attraction for tech companies, according to data from the Cushman & Wakefield (...)