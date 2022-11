MedLife Turnover Rises 27% in Jan-Sept, To RON1.3B. Net Profit Down 42% To RON56.8M

MedLife Turnover Rises 27% in Jan-Sept, To RON1.3B. Net Profit Down 42% To RON56.8M. MedLife, leader of Romania’s private healthcare market, reported pro-forma consolidated turnover of RON1.3 billion for the first nine months of 2022, up 27% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]