One United Properties Jan-Sept Consolidated Turnover Up 45% To RON908M, Net Profit Up 120% To RON421M. Real estate developer One United Properties ended the first nine months of 2022 with consolidated turnover worth RON908.8 million, up 45%, and RON421 million net profit, 120% above the level of the same period of 2021, in line with the company’s financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]