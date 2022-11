Bucharest Stock Exchange Jan-Sept Revenues Up 33% To RON25.5M from Year-Earlier Period

Bucharest Stock Exchange Jan-Sept Revenues Up 33% To RON25.5M from Year-Earlier Period. The Bucharest Stock Exchange, the operator of the local capital market and the majority stakeholder in the Central Depository, registered operating revenues worth RON24.5 million in the first nine months of 2022, up 33% from the year-earlier (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]