US Fried Chicken Chain Popeyes Set to Reach 6 Units in Bucharest by Yearend. Popeyes, the US restaurant chain that entered Romania this spring, in a franchise system, has reached five units so far and by yearend is set to open another restaurant in Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]