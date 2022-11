Norofert Plans to Invest in Warehousing Spaces

Norofert Plans to Invest in Warehousing Spaces. Agrifood conglomerate Norofert plans to invest in warehousing spaces once it completes the acquisition of the plant of Filipestii de Padure, Prahova county, where it started operating a high production capacity for soil fertilizers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]