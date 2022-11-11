The Bucharest Stock Exchange celebrates 140 years since the founding of Romania’s first stock exchange

The stock and commodity exchange in Romania began trading on December 1, 1882, pursuant to a High Royal Decree issued by King Carol I. After the communist regime took hold, the stock exchange was closed in 1948. The stock exchange was reinstated in 1995, its first trading session taking place