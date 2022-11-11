PeliPartners assisted Forte Partners Group in the sale of U Center 1 to Pavăl Holding

PeliPartners assisted Forte Partners Group in the sale of U Center 1 to Pavăl Holding, the investment vehicle owned by Dedeman's founders, in one of the most important real estate transactions of 2022.