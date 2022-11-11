One United Properties sold almost 60% of the residential units in One Herăstrău Vista development in only three months



One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, announces the sale of almost 60% of the residential units in One Herăstrău Vista in only three months. The exclusive residential development located close to (...)