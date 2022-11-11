DSV Road: Demand for intermodal transport has increased by 30% as a result of companies’ desire to reduce their environmental impact



The demand for intermodal transport increased by 30% between January and October 2022 compared to the same period last year, thanks to the efficiency of this type of transport, but also due to the trucks and drivers’ crisis in Europe, according to DSV Road, one of the largest freight (...)