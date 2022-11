Compa Sibiu Net Profit Plunges 84% YoY To RON2.7M In Jan-Sept 2022

Compa Sibiu Net Profit Plunges 84% YoY To RON2.7M In Jan-Sept 2022. Car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) ended the first nine months of 2022 with a consolidated net profit of RON2.7 billion, down 84.4% from RON17.5 million in the same period of 2021, [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]