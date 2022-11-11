Bucharest Stock Exchange Signs Cooperation Agreement For Financial Education With The West University Of Timisoara

Bucharest Stock Exchange Signs Cooperation Agreement For Financial Education With The West University Of Timisoara. The Bucharest Stock Exchange signed a cooperation agreement with the West University of Timisoara today, which aims to anchor future generations of students and graduates in the economic reality we live in by facilitating their access to information related to savings, investment, or (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]