Uber is now available in Suceava, its 22nd city in Romania



Uber is now available in Suceava, its 22nd city in Romania.

The Uber app can also be used in Suceava, northeastern Romania, as of November 10. To mark the launch, the company offers discounted UberX trips until the end of the week, November 13. “We are excited to reach Suceava, marking our presence in the northern part of Moldova, Romania. We believe (...)