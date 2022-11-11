MedLife profits down from 2021 after making a dozen acquisitions this year

MedLife profits down from 2021 after making a dozen acquisitions this year. Private healthcare services provider MedLife recently released its performance numbers for the past nine months. The company registered a net profit of RON 56.8 mln (EUR 11.64 mln), a 40% drop relative to last year, and is set to enter a period of consolidation after an aggressive expansion. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]