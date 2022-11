Nuclearelectrica Net Profit Triples YoY To RON1.9B In First Nine Months Of 2022

Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), Romania's only nuclear power producer, ended the first nine of 2022 with a net profit of RON1.93 billion, up 202% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]