Inflation in Romania drops to 15.3% despite price hikes for sugar, cooking oil, gas. The annual rate of inflation in Romania fell to 15.3% in October, from 15.9% the month prior, despite the fact that prices rose steadily over the same period. The biggest price hikes were for sugar (62%), cooking oil (43%), and gas (40%), according to Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]