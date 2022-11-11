Day of Veterans from the Theatres of Operations: Authorities pay tribute and honour combat veterans

Day of Veterans from the Theatres of Operations: Authorities pay tribute and honour combat veterans. Training and acquisitions are still key directions when it comes to the Romanian Army, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday at a ceremony celebrating combat veterans. “The importance of a defensive capacity is more important than ever in this period, when Russia’s unprovoked and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]