PM Ciuca: We are keeping the price of electricity for household consumers of 0.68 lei up to 100 KWh



PM Ciuca: We are keeping the price of electricity for household consumers of 0.68 lei up to 100 KWh.

The Government will approve an emergency ordinance that will keep the electricity price for household consumers at 0.68 lei for those who consume up to 100 kWh per month, 0.80 lei for those who consume between 100 and 255 kWh per month, and those consumers who exceed the 255 Kwh... The post PM (...)