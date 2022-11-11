European Commission improves estimates on Romania’s economic growth in 2022. PM Ciuca: EC’s estimates give investors more confidence

European Commission improves estimates on Romania’s economic growth in 2022. PM Ciuca: EC’s estimates give investors more confidence. The European Commission (EC) improved the estimates regarding Romania’s economic growth this year, from 3.9pct, as it anticipated in July, to 5.8pct, according to the Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast which was published on Friday. After a strong 2022, Romania’s economy is set to slow down with real (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]