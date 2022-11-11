President Iohannis at the Paris Peace Forum: Weaponizing energy, food or using propaganda must be countered by a coordinated international effort



President Iohannis at the Paris Peace Forum: Weaponizing energy, food or using propaganda must be countered by a coordinated international effort.

President Klaus Iohannis is participating in the Paris Peace Forum which takes place Friday and Saturday at the Brongniart Palace. “It is important to underline that Russian invasion of Ukraine acted as an accelerator of a destructive process making even clearer why weaponizing energy, food or (...)