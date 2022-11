Zimmer Biomet Opens Its First Romanian Office In Sema Parc

Zimmer Biomet, an American medical device company, is opening an office in Romania where it plans to hire at least 25 people in the first year of activity and has announced investments of EUR3.5 million in 2023.