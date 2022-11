European Commission Lifts Romania's 2022 Economic Growth Forecast To 5.8% In 2022

European Commission Lifts Romania's 2022 Economic Growth Forecast To 5.8% In 2022. Romania’s economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2022, as compared to a 3.9% growth rate projected in July, the European Commission (EC) said in its Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast report released on Friday (Nov 11). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]