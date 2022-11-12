 
Romaniapress.com

November 12, 2022

Vodafone connects the fans with the hottest gaming streamers in Romania at Bucharest Gaming Week
Nov 12, 2022

Vodafone connects the fans with the hottest gaming streamers in Romania at Bucharest Gaming Week.

IceManLucky, Gannicus96, Mădălin, Zasami, Antonia and Jaxi meet gamers at the Vodafone stand, Saturday and Sunday Super prizes and gaming on desktop, smartphones and consoles for amateurs and pros Vodafone Romania is for the fourth year in a row the main partner of the biggest gaming event in (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Transport Trade Services Sees 47% Rise in Revenue in Jan-Sep Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) posted consolidated revenue of RON664.3 million in January-September 2022, up 47.3% from the same period last year, its report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange shows.

Forty Management Sells 1,220 Sqm of Retail Space in Bucharest for EUR3.3M Forty Management, one of the leading real estate developers of mixed-use and urban redevelopment projects in Romania, has completed the sale of 1,220 square meters of retail space located in its mixed-use urban developments - Central District 4 Elemente, Central District Cuza 99 and Central (...)

DP World Invests $75M in Two New Terminals in Port of Constanta DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, is developing a RORO (Roll-On, Roll-Off) terminal and a project cargo terminal in the port of Constanta, in a $75 million investment using its own funds and European grants.

Law Firm Wolf Theiss Promotes Two Bucharest Office Lawyers To Counsel Positions The Bucharest office of CEE / SEE law firm Wolf Theiss has announced that Adina Aurel and Mihai Coada were promoted to Counsel position within the Wolf Theiss team in Bucharest.

Bucur SA Bucuresti Revenue Up 6.5% YoY To RON7M In Jan-Sept 2022 Bucur SA Bucuresti (BUCV), a company engrossed in selling food products, spirits and coffee, and in property lease, had revenue of RON7.06 million in the first nine months of 2022, higher by 6.5% than in the year-earlier period.

Altius Buys 60% Ownership Stake In Petmart Online Altius, an importer and distributor of veterinary medicines and veterinary medical equipment, has acquired 60% of the shares of Petmart Online, a business operating on the segment of online distributors of products for animals.

Oresa Industra Expands Solo Logistics Park in Iasi to Over 35,000 Square Meters The real estate division of investment firm Oresa, Oresa Industra, will build a new facility in the SOLO logistics park in the Letcani commune in Iasi County, continuing development in Romania.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |