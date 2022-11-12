Vodafone connects the fans with the hottest gaming streamers in Romania at Bucharest Gaming Week

Vodafone connects the fans with the hottest gaming streamers in Romania at Bucharest Gaming Week. IceManLucky, Gannicus96, Mădălin, Zasami, Antonia and Jaxi meet gamers at the Vodafone stand, Saturday and Sunday Super prizes and gaming on desktop, smartphones and consoles for amateurs and pros Vodafone Romania is for the fourth year in a row the main partner of the biggest gaming event in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]