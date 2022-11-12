 
November 12, 2022

Black Friday 2022: Cargus estimates a 25% increase in delivered volumes, compared to the previous edition
Nov 12, 2022

Black Friday 2022: Cargus estimates a 25% increase in delivered volumes, compared to the previous edition.

To cover this season peak, Cargus has supplemented the team with over 500 couriers and increased the number of sorters by 15%. Compared to a typical month, the company estimates a volume increase of up to 50%. Cargus has invested this year in the opening of new warehouses – in... The post Black (...)

An (Al)chemist Poet By Daniel Deleanu Cosmin Andrei Tudor is a young Romanian writer who, at the age of 25, has already made a name for himself through the two books he’s published, namely a volume of poetry titled Ochilor verzi (To the Green Eyes, Bucharest: Cartea Românescă Press, 2019), rewarded with a... The (...)

Vodafone connects the fans with the hottest gaming streamers in Romania at Bucharest Gaming Week IceManLucky, Gannicus96, Mădălin, Zasami, Antonia and Jaxi meet gamers at the Vodafone stand, Saturday and Sunday Super prizes and gaming on desktop, smartphones and consoles for amateurs and pros Vodafone Romania is for the fourth year in a row the main partner of the biggest gaming event in (...)

On Black Friday, Flip.ro sold smartphones worth 1.1 million euros in less than 12 hours In less than 12 hours, over 3000 orders were placed In the first 2 minutes of the campaign, all 106 iPhone SE 16GB available on Flip.ro were sold out, starting at only 99 RON a piece In the first 5 minutes, Flip.ro sold over 150 smartphones Flip.ro’s Black Friday campaign... The post On Black (...)

European Commission Lifts Romania's 2022 Economic Growth Forecast To 5.8% In 2022 Romania’s economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2022, as compared to a 3.9% growth rate projected in July, the European Commission (EC) said in its Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast report released on Friday (Nov 11).

Chimcomplex Announces Launch Of Public Offering To Purchase One Million Own Shares Chimcomplex, the leading producer and supplier of vital chemical substances in the region, is launching a public offering for the purchase of one million own shares, respectively 0.32% of the share capital, and the total price offered nears RON23 (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Revenue Up 47% YoY To RON361.7M In Jan-Sept 2022 Romanian pharmaceutical manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) said in a stock market report on Friday that it ended the first nine months of 2022 with sales revenue of RON361.7 million, up 47% on the year.

French, German and Bulgarian ambassadors to commemorate Armistice Day in Bucharest on Saturday The French, German and Bulgarian ambassadors to Romania will commemorate on Saturday Armistice Day in Bucharest’s Pro Patria cemetery, the French diplomatic mission informs. The event will take place in the German military square of the cemetery and will see French ambassador Laurence Auer, (...)

 


