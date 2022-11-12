On Black Friday, Flip.ro sold smartphones worth 1.1 million euros in less than 12 hours

On Black Friday, Flip.ro sold smartphones worth 1.1 million euros in less than 12 hours. In less than 12 hours, over 3000 orders were placed In the first 2 minutes of the campaign, all 106 iPhone SE 16GB available on Flip.ro were sold out, starting at only 99 RON a piece In the first 5 minutes, Flip.ro sold over 150 smartphones Flip.ro’s Black Friday campaign... The post On Black (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]