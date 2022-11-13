 
November 13, 2022

Presidents Iohannis, Macron meet to discuss Romania’s accession to Schengen
Nov 13, 2022

Presidents Iohannis, Macron meet to discuss Romania’s accession to Schengen.

President Klaus Iohannis had, on Friday, at the Elysee Palace, a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the participation in the Paris Peace Forum. Discussions concerned Romania’s accession to the Schengen area, the situation in Ukraine, the bilateral (...)

Largest real estate fair in Romania to welcome home buyers and investors The Bucharest Real Estate Salon (Salonul Imobiliar Bucuresti, or SIB) will take place between November 18-20 at the Palace of the Parliament, offering apartments and homes at prices ranging between EUR 40,000 and EUR 6.8 mln. The companies attending the real estate fair aim to capitalize on (...)

Nearly 5,000 Ukrainians found jobs in Romania since start of war, labour minister says A total of 4,850 Ukrainian citizens found jobs in Romania since the military conflict started in Ukraine on February 24, labour minister Marius Budai said on Friday, November 11. Most are employed in the manufacturing and construction sectors. “As of this morning, 6,372 active contracts of (...)

Golden Foods Snacks' Bonds Start Trading On Multilateral Trading System Of Bucharest Stock Exchange On Nov 14 The second issue of Golden Foods Snacks corporate bonds, worth EUR1.1 million, starts trading on the Multilateral Trading System (SMT) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday (Nov 14) under the stock ticker GFS25.

Bucharest officials strongly condemn the bloody attack in Istanbul, send messages of condolences to Turkish Gov't, people over losses suffered Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Sunday sent a message of condolences, on behalf of the Bucharest Government, to the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish people over the explosion that hit Istanbul, wishing full recovery to the injured following the tragic incident. “The (...)

Romanian Defence Minister to attend on Tuesday EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar will attend on Tuesday the EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting, which is expected to mainly look at ways to build up defence capabilities, the Defence Ministry said in a release on Monday. The meeting will provide the framework for the Defence (...)

Nuclearelectrica profits triple despite selling less energy Nuclearelectrica, the partially state-owned Romanian nuclear energy company, saw profits triple relative to last year despite selling 4% less energy in the same period. The company registered a net profit of RON 1.94 bln (EUR 396 mln) in the first nine months of 2022, up 202% relative to last (...)

From Rome to Romania: The first show of BULGARI Haute Horlogerie in Bucharest elegantly celebrated at Albini Prassa A series of elegant society gatherings and private views celebrated the official launch of Bulgari in Romania. For the occasion, a selection of exceptional watch pieces arrived in Bucharest to be displayed at a historical villa of Albini Prassa, the Romanian partner of the Italian Maison. (...)

 


