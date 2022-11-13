President Iohannis: Romania has fully and wholeheartedly joined the effort to transform the Solidarity Corridors into a true success story



President Iohannis: Romania has fully and wholeheartedly joined the effort to transform the Solidarity Corridors into a true success story.

The Solidarity Corridors should turn into a long-term bridge between the EU and Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, in the perspective of their future accession, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday. “Romania has fully and wholeheartedly joined the effort to transform the Solidarity (...)