Transgaz Net Profit More than Doubles in Jan-Sept 2022 from Year-Earlier Period To RON273M. Romania’s natural gas transmission company Transgaz in the first nine months of 2022 posted net profit worth RON273 million, more than twice the RON112 million registered in the same period of 2021, amid RON1.1 billion revenues, up (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]