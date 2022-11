Dm Drogerie Markt Set to Speed Up Expansion in Romania in 2023

Dm Drogerie Markt Set to Speed Up Expansion in Romania in 2023. Daniela Jordanovski, a marketing, procurement and sales manager at dm drogerie markt Romania, says the company has invested around RON45 million in new store openings and the refurbishment of existing ones and is set to continue expansion at a faster pace next (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]